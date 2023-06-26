Charlotte gas prices take another small jump over the past week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The average gas price in Charlotte rose by 3.1 cents per gallon in the last week to $3.33 as of June 26, per GasBuddy’s daily survey of over 660 stations in the area.

Gas prices in Charlotte are 2.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 119.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to the reports.

Throughout the Queen City, the cheapest gas station was priced at $2.89 a gallon while the most expensive was $3.71, a difference of 82 cents per gallon, according to GasBuyddy.

The full list of the area’s cheapest gas stations can be found here

Even with this reported uptick, however, Charlotte still sits below the national average for gas prices, which averaged $3.54 a gallon over the past week. GasBuddy’s reported U.S. average is also down 1.5 cents per gallon from a month ago.

The average price of a gallon of gas in North Carolina is $3.27 a gallon, up 2.1 cents from last week’s $3.25, according to GasBuddy.

“It’s been another generally sideways week for the national average, which has remained stuck in the $3.50-$3.60 per gallon range since late April with fundamentals generally holding pretty stable, even though oil prices have bounced around between $65-$80 in the same timeframe,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While some states saw big increases from last week, I expect those states to see a calmer week ahead. Other states saw prices fall, and some like Arizona fell significantly as some of the kinks in supply have improved there over the last few weeks. Ultimately, we could see the national average nudge a bit lower in the week ahead, should oil prices fail to rally. But, with developments including the Wagner group destabilizing and testing Russia, there can always be last minute shifts that impact prices, which we continue to watch for and hope the market remains calm.”

