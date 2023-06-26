PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Charlotte Fire conducting training exercise, traffic impacts expected

The exercise will take place on Shopton Road in southwest Charlotte.
The Charlotte Fire Department is conducting a live training exercise on Shopton Road on Monday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Fire Department will conduct a live training exercise on Monday, which is expected to have a heavy impact on traffic.

According to the department, the exercise will take place at 4040 Shopton Road, which is near Sandy Porter Road in southwest Charlotte, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fire officials said to expect significant delays in the area and are encouraging drivers to seek alternate routes.

Drivers are also urged to use caution around emergency vehicles.

Real-time traffic maps can be viewed here.

