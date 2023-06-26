PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Charlotte City Council expected to expand youth-advocate programs

Statistics show the city’s violence interruption program has already yielded positive results.
The Charlotte City Council is expected to expand its violence interruption programs on Monday...
The Charlotte City Council is expected to expand its violence interruption programs on Monday evening.(WBTV)
By Faith Alford
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte City Council is expected to expand its violence interruption program during its Monday evening meeting.

The program, Alternatives to Violence, started two years ago in the Beatties Ford corridor as a way to divert kids who might be headed down a path of violence, and redirect them to a more positive future.

City Council is expected to give youth-advocate programs additional money to continue in that area, but also enough to start a new program at West Boulevard and Remount Road.

Another group, Urban League of Central Carolinas will also likely get money to start another new site at Nations Ford and Arrowood Road.

The programs help develop skills to help teens and young adults during times of conflict, and target ages 14-25.

They also provide resources to assist with job training, higher education, and substance abuse treatment.

Through the programs, local organizations come together to promote nonviolence and change the community in a positive way.

“What we plan to do is build up and build out,” Leondra Garrett of Alternatives to Violence said. “We want to bring all communities together, not just here, but to bring West Boulevard, University Area, the south side of Charlotte...we are just using this community as a model to be able to say hey we can stop violence and we can cut down on the number of homicides in the community.”

Statistics show the program is working. Last month, the Urban Institute at UNC Charlotte found a significant reduction in homicides in the Beatties Ford area since the program started.

Related: ‘Violence interrupters’ looking to transform lives, change Beatties Ford area

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green’s Lunch opened in 1926 and has been run by the same family since 1975.
Charlotte’s oldest restaurant announces upcoming closure
Residents living in Pineville share concerns about Carowinds’ 50 Nights of Fire
Residents living in Pineville share concerns about Carowinds’ 50 Nights of Fire
A video shows an alligator charging toward a man fishing in South Carolina.
Alligator gives man fishing a scare, charges at him out of lake
Downed power lines
More than 800 southwest Charlotte customers without power
A Walmart shopper helped return $2,000 they found left in a shopping cart.
Good Samaritan returns $2,000 found left behind in Walmart shopping cart

Latest News

Crews responding to Gaston County lithium plant fire
Crews responding to Gaston County lithium plant fire
Crews battling three-alarm fire at Gaston County lithium plant
Crews battling three-alarm fire at Gaston County lithium plant
Tinsley Nicholson-Battle, 22, was charged with driving while impaired.
Woman charged after head-on crash with police car in China Grove
Crews battling three-alarm fire at the Livent Corporation lithium plant in Gaston County
Crews battling three-alarm fire at Gaston County lithium plant