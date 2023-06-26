Cabarrus Human Services offering caregiver classes starting June 28

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County’s Department of Human Services is offering free classes for folks who are caregiving for a loved one.

Caregiving can include assisting someone through running errands, shopping, preparing meals, transporting, managing personal finances, helping with personal hygiene and more.

Through the Family Caregiver Support Program’s newest class series: Building Better Caregivers, participants will learn how to:

Reduce stress for themselves and their care partner

Improve health using self-care methods

Manage difficult care partner behaviors

Plan for the future

Find information and resources

Increase communication skills

The six-week virtual workshop is being offered in the summer and fall, with the summer series beginning on June 28 and the fall on August 30. Classes are on Wednesday afternoons, from 1:30 to 4 p.m.

The course includes a free manual and start-up kit complete with snacks and goodies. Upon completion participants will receive a certificate, parting gifts and the opportunity to earn prizes like gift baskets and community partner gifts.

To register, call 704-920-1400 and select option 7. Limited respite funds are available to assist with the care of loved ones during classes—if needed, inquire during registration.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.