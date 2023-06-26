PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Amber Alert issued for baby taken from California

Itzal Sanchez, 2 months old, is missing from California.
Itzal Sanchez, 2 months old, is missing from California.(Source: NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Police in California have issued an Amber Alert for a 2-month-old baby girl.

Itzel Sanchez was taken from Lancaster, California, on Sunday at 11:45 a.m. She’s described as a Hispanic girl with brown eyes and brown hair.

Authorities said the suspect in her disappearance is Efrain Sanchez-Jimenez, 25, who is considered armed and dangerous. He is 5-foot-8, 130 pounds, last seen wearing a white tank top and silver shorts and driving a 2007 silver Buick Lucerne with Colorado plates AUI-X94.

From left, Sabrina Sanchez and Efrain Sanchez-Jimenez are believed to have the child....
From left, Sabrina Sanchez and Efrain Sanchez-Jimenez are believed to have the child. Sanchez-Jimenez is believed to be armed and dangerous.(Source: NCMEC)

Police said Sanchez-Jimenez is accompanied by 31-year-old Sabrina Sanchez, described as 5-foot-2 and 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red and black dress, pink shorts and a black puma shirt.

Anyone with information on this disappearance is asked to call 911 or the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office at 213-229-1700.

A Buick Lucerne with Colorado plates is believed to be the suspect's vehicle.
A Buick Lucerne with Colorado plates is believed to be the suspect's vehicle.(Source: NCMEC)

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents living in Pineville share concerns about Carowinds’ 50 Nights of Fire
Residents living in Pineville share concerns about Carowinds’ 50 Nights of Fire
Green’s Lunch opened in 1926 and has been run by the same family since 1975.
Charlotte’s oldest restaurant announces upcoming closure
A video shows an alligator charging toward a man fishing in South Carolina.
Alligator gives man fishing a scare, charges at him out of lake
Crews battling three-alarm fire at the Livent Corporation lithium plant in Gaston County
Crews battling three-alarm fire at Gaston County lithium plant, no injuries reported
Downed power lines
More than 800 southwest Charlotte customers without power

Latest News

Crews responding to Gaston County lithium plant fire
Crews responding to Gaston County lithium plant fire
Charlotte’s oldest restaurant announces upcoming closure
Officials provide update on fire at Gaston County lithium plant
Charlotte City Council expected to expand youth-advocate programs
Crews battling three-alarm fire at Gaston County lithium plant
Crews battling three-alarm fire at Gaston County lithium plant