About 16,000 southwest Charlotte area Duke Energy customers without power

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - About 16,000 southwest Charlotte area Duke Energy customers are without power Sunday night, according to outage maps.

The impacted areas appear to be in the Steele Creek area and along the North Carolina/South Carolina border.

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time, according to the Duke Energy website.

The estimated time of restoration for the customers without power is 1:30 a.m. Monday.

