PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

About 16,000 southwest Charlotte area Duke Energy customers without power

The impacted areas appear to be in the Steele Creek area and along the North Carolina/South Carolina border.
The impacted areas appear to be in the Steele Creek area and along the North Carolina/South...
The impacted areas appear to be in the Steele Creek area and along the North Carolina/South Carolina border.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - About 16,000 southwest Charlotte area Duke Energy customers are without power Sunday night, according to outage maps.

The impacted areas appear to be in the Steele Creek area and along the North Carolina/South Carolina border.

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time, according to the Duke Energy website.

The estimated time of restoration for the customers without power is 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest updates sent straight to your device.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple first responders have responded to Lake Wylie for a water rescue.
Teenager found dead after Lake Wylie search
Marian Hudak was arrested by FBI agents on Thursday.
Concord man arrested, charged with hate crimes for years of harassing neighbors
Justin Mejia says his next-door neighbor Marian Hudak would threaten and intimidate his family,...
“It’s about time”: Concord man relieved to see neighbor arrested for hate crimes
Nia Harden for WBTV News in Charlotte, North Carolina
WBTV Welcomes Nia Harden to News Team
Dr. Hensley was hired as the lead administrator in the fall of 2020, when the school opened.
Faith Academy Charter School announces new administrative staff with planned resignation of Dr. Sarah Hensley

Latest News

The crash happened around 9 p.m. Saturday on Buffalo Shoals Road near Old Mountain Road.
Man on motorcycle killed in Statesville crash, driver of Infiniti charged with DWI
Green’s Lunch opened in 1926 and has been run by the same family since 1975.
Charlotte’s oldest restaurant announces upcoming closure
Residents living in Pineville share concerns about Carowinds’ 50 Nights of Fire
Residents living in Pineville share concerns about Carowinds’ 50 Nights of Fire
Exhibits in the International African American Museum, which spans 150,000 square feet, range...
International African American Museum dedicated Saturday