71-year-old man punched by unknown assailant in Rowan County

Victim lost a tooth in the encounter
Deputies with the Rowan Sheriff's Office are investigating the case.
Deputies with the Rowan Sheriff's Office are investigating the case.
By David Whisenant
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 71-year-old man told deputies he was assaulted by an unknown man last week. The victim ended up being treated at the hospital.

Investigators say the man was walking on Burmac Circle just off Woodleaf Road last Thursday afternoon when a man drove up in a “loud” white pickup truck. The driver of the pickup got out and punched the victim in the face, knocking out a tooth and leaving a cut above one eye.

After the assault the suspect got back in the truck and drove away.

The victim told deputies that he sees the pickup in the area frequently and said that while he doesn’t know the name of the suspect, the suspect lives nearby “everywhere and in the woods.”

Deputies are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the Rowan Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8700.

