270+ flights delayed, others canceled at Charlotte airport as weather threatens

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 200 flights have been delayed at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport on Monday.

According to Flight Aware, approximately 276 delays were reported as of 1:35 p.m. In addition, more than 30 other flights were canceled.

Of the delays, approximately 144 were scheduled American Airlines flights.

The flight changes come after a band of showers moved through the Charlotte region Monday morning, and ahead of another batch of showers and storms in the afternoon and evening.

Due to the threat of storms, which could be severe, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said more flights out of Charlotte and around the country could be impacted.

