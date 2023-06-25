PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Water activity advisory issued for South Fork River after sewer pipe leak

Around 7 p.m., a 16-inch pipe broke, causing sewage to begin spilling into the South Fork.
Gaston County officials containing sewage leak impacting South Fork River
Gaston County officials containing sewage leak impacting South Fork River(Gaston County Government)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Saturday night, City of Lowell and Gaston County officials began work on containing a sewage leak that is impacting the South Fork River.

According to a press release, around 7 p.m., a 16-inch pipe broke, causing sewage to begin spilling into the South Fork. As a result, a water activity advisory for the South Fork River from Lowell to the south has been issued. That includes avoiding any recreational activities in the water including fishing, swimming or boating, until further notice.

City and county officials have already begun work to contain the leak and repair the broken pipe. Utility officials are on-site and are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest updates sent straight to your device.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marian Hudak was arrested by FBI agents on Thursday.
Concord man arrested, charged with hate crimes for years of harassing neighbors
Traffic is backed up on Interstate 85 South, near mile marker 82, at the Yadkin River Bridge in...
Lanes on I-85 S. in Rowan County reopen after multiple crashes
Nia Harden for WBTV News in Charlotte, North Carolina
WBTV Welcomes Nia Harden to News Team
Multiple first responders have responded to Lake Wylie for a water rescue.
Teenager found dead after Lake Wylie search
Honda says in documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators that the problem was traced to...
Honda recalls nearly 1.2M vehicles because rear camera image may not appear on dashboard screen

Latest News

Exhibits in the International African American Museum, which spans 150,000 square feet, range...
International African American Museum dedicated Saturday
The scene on Arrowood Road
2 injured after Arrowood Road shooting, car accident
On Monday, a cold front will head towards the Carolinas bringing some rounds of showers and...
Scattered showers early next week, Severe storms on Monday
On Monday, a cold front will head towards the Carolinas bringing some rounds of showers and...
Scattered showers early next week, Severe storms on Monday