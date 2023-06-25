Water activity advisory issued for South Fork River after sewer pipe leak

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Saturday night, City of Lowell and Gaston County officials began work on containing a sewage leak that is impacting the South Fork River.

According to a press release, around 7 p.m., a 16-inch pipe broke, causing sewage to begin spilling into the South Fork. As a result, a water activity advisory for the South Fork River from Lowell to the south has been issued. That includes avoiding any recreational activities in the water including fishing, swimming or boating, until further notice.

City and county officials have already begun work to contain the leak and repair the broken pipe. Utility officials are on-site and are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

