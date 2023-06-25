Showers close out the weekend, Storms expected tomorrow as cold front approaches

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today a stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible but most of the day looks very warm and dry with highs in the upper 80s.

This evening into tonight, some isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms will be possible otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Today : Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, warmer, a stray PM shower/storm

First Alert Weather Day Monday : Showers & t-storms likely, severe storms possible

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, PM scattered showers & storms.

On Monday, a cold front will head towards the Carolinas bringing some rounds of showers and thunderstorms. The threat for strong to severe storms will all depend on where the most instability sets up. Before the storms move in, highs will climb into the 80s. Most of Tuesday looks dry but, in the afternoon, there will be a chance for some hit-or-miss thunderstorms. Highs on Tuesday afternoon will climb into the low to mid-80s. Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny, warm, and dry with highs in the mid-80s. Friday a stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible in the afternoon but most of the day will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 90s.

