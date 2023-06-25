Severe storms possible Monday afternoon, evening

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert Weather day has been issued for Monday due to the possibility of severe storms.

Storms are expected to fire up during the afternoon hours as individual storms before merging into a complex of storms. The storms will then race off to the Southeast through the evening hours. Damaging winds will be the main threats with these storms. However, due to the atmospheric conditions that could be in play tomorrow some large hail and an isolated tornado will also be possible.

• Monday: First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible during the afternoon/evening

• Middle of the week: Seasonal temps with mostly sunny skies

• Late Week: Hot; highs in the low 90s a few storms possible starting Friday

The severe weather threat is dependent on what plays out through the Overnight and early morning hours. We are expecting one, if not two rounds of storms to our west through Monday morning. IF the storms arrive during the morning commute this could take energy out of the atmosphere and the lingering cloud cover could prevent the energy(sunshine) needed for storms to reform and become severe during the afternoon/evening. As of writing, the confidence is higher that we don’t see any morning rain/storms. Therefore, we are looking at severe storms possible during the afternoon/evening.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Monday Severe storms will be possible a few storms developing into the afternoon becoming a line of storms as it pushes off to the East/Southeast.

Damaging winds will be the main threat but hail & Isolated Tornado will be poss. pic.twitter.com/vjk8TYqSZB — Eric Garlick (@EricGarlickwx) June 25, 2023

Highs on Tuesday afternoon will climb into the low to mid-80s. Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny, warm, and dry with highs in the mid-80s. Friday a stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible in the afternoon but most of the day will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 90s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.