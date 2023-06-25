Residents living in Pineville share concerns about Carowinds’ 50 Nights of Fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -To celebrate Carowinds 50th anniversary, the amusement park will be setting off fireworks for 50 nights in a row. It’s part of the park’s ‘50 Nights of Fire.’

People living nearby the park, like Bailey Dunmire expressed their concerns about the nightly firework show will impact pets, children, and possibly people with PTSD.

Dunmire lives roughly 3.4 miles away from the park and says the fireworks each night disturbs her neighborhood.

”It kinda just resembles like a war zone almost on some level. And it’s just, just earth-shattering, and it happens right when I fall asleep usually. It actually bothers me, I mean it actually shakes our house,” shared Dunmire.

Carowinds officials said the show will start around 10 p.m. and last for seven minutes each night.

Carowinds released this statement to WBTV, regarding concerns they have received from residents living near the park:

“We understand and appreciate the concerns expressed by some guests regarding the potential impact of the ‘50 Nights of Fire’ event on families, pets, and veterans. Carowinds places great emphasis on providing comprehensive information and updates about the event across all Carowinds-owned social media platforms, Carowinds.com, the Carowinds App, and during check-in at Carowinds Camp Wilderness Resort to ensure widespread awareness. The show commences at park closure at 10:00 p.m. ET and lasts for approximately 7 minutes and 2 seconds, featuring a display of pyrotechnics that includes the coordination of 180 drones.

We are fully committed to addressing these concerns and fostering an environment where all attendees can feel comfortable, and safe

Carowinds has obtained the necessary permits for the ‘50 Nights of Fire’ event, and these permits encompass the concerns expressed by the community. Carowinds considers noise management, and the shells used in the display are specifically chosen to create a captivating visual experience without the excessive noise typically associated with larger fireworks shows, such as those on July 4th.”

Dunmire expressed how she feels this is not a solution for her, and her neighbors.

“Our dog, she is about 15. She has a little dementia and she kinda just gets in that state of just she doesn’t really know where she’s at. Of course, we forgot to give her medicine that night to calm her and she kept my daughter up all night. So I guess I’m gonna live with drugged dogs for 50 days. They’re just gonna disrupt everybody’s sleep and get the animals and the babies and the veterans all worked up? They didn’t really seem to care,” said Dunmire.

The 50 Nights of Fire started June 17.

Park officials told WBTV that if the firework show does not start by 10:30 p.m. each night, they will not go off due to noise ordinance regulations.

