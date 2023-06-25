PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

NC man, pilot celebrates 100th birthday by taking to the sky

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODRUFF, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One North Carolina man is getting the chance to celebrate a milestone by taking to the sky on Saturday thanks to an aviation non-profit.

Triple Tree Aerodrome, a distinguished non-profit organization dedicated to aviation education and heritage preservation, made the announcement.

The non-profit is honoring one of its volunteers, “Uncle” John Hartness, on his 100th birthday.

Hartness, who is also a pilot, is the brother of Tom Hartness who is the founder of Hartness International. He continues to inspire as an active pilot and embodies a passion for aviation.

Hartness is joined with Pat Derrick, an experienced pilot with thousands of hours of flight time, in cockpit.

“Our organization is thrilled to celebrate the remarkable life of ‘Uncle’ John Hartness, whose dedication to aviation and our community is truly extraordinary,” said Robb Williams, Executive Director of the Triple Tree Aerodrome. “This exceptional event emphasizes our mission to foster a love for aviation among young individuals while highlighting the invaluable mentorship provided by individuals like ‘Uncle’ John.”

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents living in Pineville share concerns about Carowinds’ 50 Nights of Fire
Residents living in Pineville share concerns about Carowinds’ 50 Nights of Fire
Green’s Lunch opened in 1926 and has been run by the same family since 1975.
Charlotte’s oldest restaurant announces upcoming closure
A video shows an alligator charging toward a man fishing in South Carolina.
Alligator gives man fishing a scare, charges at him out of lake
Crews battling three-alarm fire at the Livent Corporation lithium plant in Gaston County
Crews battling three-alarm fire at Gaston County lithium plant, no injuries reported
Downed power lines
More than 800 southwest Charlotte customers without power

Latest News

Officials provide update on fire at Gaston County lithium plant
Charlotte City Council expected to expand youth-advocate programs
Charlotte’s oldest restaurant announces upcoming closure
Crews responding to Gaston County lithium plant fire
Crews responding to Gaston County lithium plant fire
Crews battling three-alarm fire at Gaston County lithium plant
Crews battling three-alarm fire at Gaston County lithium plant