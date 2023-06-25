PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Montreal, Charlotte play to scoreless draw

CF Montréal's Joel Waterman defends against Charlotte FC's Benjamin Bender (15) during the...
CF Montréal's Joel Waterman defends against Charlotte FC's Benjamin Bender (15) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 24, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)(Matt Kelley | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Jonathan Sirois finished with four saves for CF Montreal, Kristijan Kahlina saved three shots for Charlottte FC and the two clubs played to a scoreless draw on Saturday night.

Montreal (8-9-2) swept Charlotte (6-8-6) last season, scoring two goals in both wins, and was trying to become the first club to beat Charlotte three straight times.

Montreal is just 1-8-2 in its 11 road matches this season and has been outscored 24-5. Only the 1998 Miami Fusion and 2017 Real Salt Lake clubs had worse differentials through 10 matches (minus-20).

Charlotte is 5-1-4 in its last 10 home matches in all competitions. Montreal is the only team to shut out Charlotte in the run.

Charlotte outshot Montreal 13-9 with a 4-3 edge in shots on goal.

Montreal returns home to host New York City FC on Saturday. Charlotte is idle.

