Items taken from Brittanee Drexel memorial still missing, city says

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Items taken from a memorial for Brittanee Drexel in Myrtle Beach have still not been returned, according to officials.

The City of Myrtle Beach took to Facebook on Saturday, claiming someone recently removed mementos and other items from a tree at Grand Park, which serves as a memorial site for Drexel. The area also includes a headstone bearing her name.

The city said “the removal of these items has devastated the Drexel family” and asked whoever may have the items to return them to the park.

Please don’t “neaten up” around the Brittanee Drexel memorial at Myrtle Beach’s Grand Park. Someone recently removed...

Posted by Myrtle Beach City Government on Saturday, June 24, 2023

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is also planning to formalize the memorial.

“In the meanwhile, do not disturb items which are part of the family’s memory of and mourning for Brittanee,” the city said.

Drexel, a New York native, went missing in April 2009 while vacationing in Myrtle Beach. Her body wasn’t recovered until May 2022 when her killer, Raymond Moody, confessed to kidnapping, raping and killing the then-17-year-old.

Moody was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to Drexel’s death.

