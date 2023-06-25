PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Crews respond to plane crash in Brunswick County

Crews responded to a plane crash on Frying Pan Road in Southport Sunday afternoon.
By Zach Solon
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Emergency crews responded to a plane crash on Frying Pan Road in Southport Sunday afternoon.

Southport Fire Chief Charles Drew says the small plane crashed into a home and was engulfed in flames when first responders arrived. The fire was extinguished shortly after crews got to the scene.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, only the pilot was on board the single-engine plane at the time of the crash. An FAA spokesperson says the crash happened at 4:15 p.m.

The spokesperson says the plane had taken off from Cape Fear Regional Jetport, which is about a mile away from the crash site.

There were three people inside the home at the time of the crash, but everyone made it out of the home safely, according to officials. There were no injuries to anyone on the ground when the crash happened.

“A single-engine Mooney M20R crashed into a residence after departing Cape Fear Regional Airport in Southport, North Carolina at 4:15 p.m. local time. Only the pilot was on board. No injuries on the ground were reported,” the FAA spokesperson said.

Details on the pilot’s condition have not been released.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

