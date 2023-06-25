PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Charlotte’s oldest restaurant announces upcoming closure

Green’s Lunch opened in 1926 and has been run by the same family since 1975.
The owners of Green's Lunch Inc. stress that Charlotte's oldest restaurant is still open for...
The owners of Green's Lunch Inc. stress that Charlotte's oldest restaurant is still open for business.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte’s oldest restaurant will be closing its doors this week.

After 97 years in business, Green’s Lunch posted on its Facebook page Sunday saying it will be closing Wednesday, June 28.

RELATED: Green’s Lunch in uptown Charlotte faces questions about future

“We would like to thank our loyal customers for these wonderful 97 years, also for the love and support that you have given us through our recent loss. We will always remember your smiles, hugs, and laughter, you will remain in our hearts as our family,” the post said.

RELATED: Carolina Landmarks: Green’s Lunch

Green’s has been run by the same family since 1975. Famous since 1926, Green’s features hot dogs, BLTs on simple wheat bread and “special chili.”

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest updates sent straight to your device.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple first responders have responded to Lake Wylie for a water rescue.
Teenager found dead after Lake Wylie search
Marian Hudak was arrested by FBI agents on Thursday.
Concord man arrested, charged with hate crimes for years of harassing neighbors
Nia Harden for WBTV News in Charlotte, North Carolina
WBTV Welcomes Nia Harden to News Team
Dr. Hensley was hired as the lead administrator in the fall of 2020, when the school opened.
Faith Academy Charter School announces new administrative staff with planned resignation of Dr. Sarah Hensley
Justin Mejia says his next-door neighbor Marian Hudak would threaten and intimidate his family,...
“It’s about time”: Concord man relieved to see neighbor arrested for hate crimes

Latest News

Residents living in Pineville share concerns about Carowinds’ 50 Nights of Fire
Residents living in Pineville share concerns about Carowinds’ 50 Nights of Fire
Exhibits in the International African American Museum, which spans 150,000 square feet, range...
International African American Museum dedicated Saturday
A private dedication at the museum is set for Saturday morning, however there will be a watch...
Community watch party set for Saturday morning ahead of IAAM opening
Downed power lines
More than 800 southwest Charlotte customers without power