Charlotte’s oldest restaurant announces upcoming closure

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte’s oldest restaurant will be closing its doors this week.

After 97 years in business, Green’s Lunch posted on its Facebook page Sunday saying it will be closing Wednesday, June 28.

RELATED: Green’s Lunch in uptown Charlotte faces questions about future

“We would like to thank our loyal customers for these wonderful 97 years, also for the love and support that you have given us through our recent loss. We will always remember your smiles, hugs, and laughter, you will remain in our hearts as our family,” the post said.

RELATED: Carolina Landmarks: Green’s Lunch

Green’s has been run by the same family since 1975. Famous since 1926, Green’s features hot dogs, BLTs on simple wheat bread and “special chili.”

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest updates sent straight to your device.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.