More than southwest Charlotte customers without power
Time of restoration is estimated to be around 1:30 p.m.
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Almost 3,000 Duke Energy customers were without power Sunday morning in southwest Charlotte, according to outage maps.
That number has dropped down to about 819, as of 9:50 a.m.
The impacted area appears to be Sharon Lakes Road, just off South Boulevard.
According to the Duke Energy website, the outage happened after a vehicle damaged its equipment around 8:36 a.m.
The estimated time of restoration for the customers without power is currently 1:30 p.m.
