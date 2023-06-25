PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

More than southwest Charlotte customers without power

Time of restoration is estimated to be around 1:30 p.m.
Downed power lines
Downed power lines(Pixabay)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Almost 3,000 Duke Energy customers were without power Sunday morning in southwest Charlotte, according to outage maps.

That number has dropped down to about 819, as of 9:50 a.m.

The impacted area appears to be Sharon Lakes Road, just off South Boulevard.

According to the Duke Energy website, the outage happened after a vehicle damaged its equipment around 8:36 a.m.

The estimated time of restoration for the customers without power is currently 1:30 p.m.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple first responders have responded to Lake Wylie for a water rescue.
Teenager found dead after Lake Wylie search
Marian Hudak was arrested by FBI agents on Thursday.
Concord man arrested, charged with hate crimes for years of harassing neighbors
Dr. Hensley was hired as the lead administrator in the fall of 2020, when the school opened.
Faith Academy Charter School announces new administrative staff with planned resignation of Dr. Sarah Hensley
Nia Harden for WBTV News in Charlotte, North Carolina
WBTV Welcomes Nia Harden to News Team
Justin Mejia says his next-door neighbor Marian Hudak would threaten and intimidate his family,...
“It’s about time”: Concord man relieved to see neighbor arrested for hate crimes

Latest News

A private dedication at the museum is set for Saturday morning, however there will be a watch...
Community watch party set for Saturday morning ahead of IAAM opening
Exhibits in the International African American Museum, which spans 150,000 square feet, range...
International African American Museum dedicated Saturday
Gaston County officials containing sewage leak impacting South Fork River
Water activity advisory issued for South Fork River after sewer pipe leak
The scene on Arrowood Road
2 injured after Arrowood Road shooting, car accident