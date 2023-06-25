More than southwest Charlotte customers without power

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Almost 3,000 Duke Energy customers were without power Sunday morning in southwest Charlotte, according to outage maps.

That number has dropped down to about 819, as of 9:50 a.m.

The impacted area appears to be Sharon Lakes Road, just off South Boulevard.

According to the Duke Energy website, the outage happened after a vehicle damaged its equipment around 8:36 a.m.

The estimated time of restoration for the customers without power is currently 1:30 p.m.

