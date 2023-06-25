PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
12 taken to hospital after too much chlorine put in Texas pool, firefighters say

By KHOU Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 1:58 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HOUSTON (KHOU) - Firefighters say 12 people, including several children, were taken to the hospital after they were exposed to too much chlorine in a west Houston pool.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. Saturday at a lazy river pool at the Club Westside fitness club.

The conditions of those who went to the hospital are unknown.

Houston Fire Department Chief Sam Peña said in a tweet that exposure to too much chlorine can provoke asthma, nausea and skin and eye irritation.

Copyright 2023 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

