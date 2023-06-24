Warmer weekend ahead of cold front, First Alert Weather Day on Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our next cold front will head our way on Monday bringing a good chance for showers and storms but for most of the weekend, we’ll get to enjoy some sunshine and only have to dodge a few spotty showers and storms.

Today: Sun & clouds, passing showers plus a few thunderstorms

Sunday: Becoming mostly sunny, warmer, a stray PM shower

First Alert Weather Day Monday: Showers & thunderstorms likely, severe storms possible

We will kick off this morning with some areas of patchy dense fog and sprinkles. For the afternoon, there will be a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-80s. The showers will taper off early tonight giving way to partly cloudy skies and lows in the 60s. Tomorrow a stray shower will be possible but most of the day looks very warm and dry with highs in the upper 80s.

On Monday, a cold front will head towards the Carolinas bringing another round of showers and thunderstorms; some storms could be strong to severe capable of producing damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes. Before the storms move in, highs will climb into the 80s. Tuesday will not be a washout but there will be a chance for some hit-or-miss thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs on Tuesday afternoon will climb into the low to mid-80s. Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny, warm, and dry with highs in the mid-80s. Next Friday a stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible in the afternoon but most of the day will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 90s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

