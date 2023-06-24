PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Warmer weekend ahead of cold front, First Alert Weather Day on Monday

Some storms on Monday could be strong to severe.
Our next cold front will head our way on Monday bringing a good chance for showers and storms but for most of the weekend, we’ll get to enjoy some sunshine.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our next cold front will head our way on Monday bringing a good chance for showers and storms but for most of the weekend, we’ll get to enjoy some sunshine and only have to dodge a few spotty showers and storms.

  • Today: Sun & clouds, passing showers plus a few thunderstorms
  • Sunday: Becoming mostly sunny, warmer, a stray PM shower
  • First Alert Weather Day Monday: Showers & thunderstorms likely, severe storms possible

We will kick off this morning with some areas of patchy dense fog and sprinkles. For the afternoon, there will be a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-80s. The showers will taper off early tonight giving way to partly cloudy skies and lows in the 60s. Tomorrow a stray shower will be possible but most of the day looks very warm and dry with highs in the upper 80s.

On Monday, a cold front will head towards the Carolinas bringing another round of showers and thunderstorms; some storms could be strong to severe capable of producing damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes. Before the storms move in, highs will climb into the 80s. Tuesday will not be a washout but there will be a chance for some hit-or-miss thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs on Tuesday afternoon will climb into the low to mid-80s. Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny, warm, and dry with highs in the mid-80s. Next Friday a stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible in the afternoon but most of the day will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 90s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a wonderful weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic is backed up on Interstate 85 South, near mile marker 82, at the Yadkin River Bridge in...
Lanes on I-85 S. in Rowan County reopen after multiple crashes
Marian Hudak was arrested by FBI agents on Thursday.
Concord man arrested, charged with hate crimes for years of harassing neighbors
Nia Harden for WBTV News in Charlotte, North Carolina
WBTV Welcomes Nia Harden to News Team
Multiple first responders have responded to Lake Wylie for a water rescue.
Teenager found dead after Lake Wylie search
Aniha Hooper
Police: 16-year-old at center of NC Amber Alert found safe

Latest News

Warmer weekend ahead of cold front, First Alert Weather Day on Monday
Scattered showers expected this weekend, possibility of severe weather early next week.
First Alert Weather Day returns, Storms expected early next week
Scattered showers expected this weekend, possibility of severe weather early next week.
First Alert Weather Day returns, Storms expected early next week
First Alert Weather Day returns, Storms expected early next week