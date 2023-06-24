PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Southwest Charlotte shooting kills 1, injures another

The shooting happened in a neighborhood off Nations Ford Road.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and another injured early Saturday morning during a shooting in a southwest Charlotte neighborhood, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

It happened just before 4 a.m. in the 1100 block of Nations Drive, right off Nations Ford Road.

When officers arrived on scene, they found two people had been shot. A woman died at the scene, according to Medic, and a man was taken to the hospital. He is expected to recover.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Overman is the lead detective assigned to this case.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or online at charlottecrimestoppers.com.

