PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

“It’s about time”: Concord man relieved to see neighbor arrested for hate crimes

After repeated threats and slurs, neighbors didn’t feel safe in their homes
FBI alleges man repeatedly yelled racial slurs and ‘things about Trump’ from truck adorned with Confederate flag
By Cam Gaskins
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Justin Mejia says that for the first time in nearly two years, his family no longer feels threatened in their own home.

“It was stressful really,” Mejia said. “We couldn’t really have people over because he would just stay cussing or yelling for some reason. Traumatizing, honestly.”

Mejia says that his next-door neighbor Marian Hudak constantly harassed, threatened, and intimidated his family — who are from Mexico — for years.

“[He would say to us] F---- Mexicans, go to hell, just racist things,” Mejia said. “I got called the n-word, a bunch of times.”

Hudak was arrested yesterday on two different federal charges: interference with federally protected activities, and criminal interference with right to fair housing.

An affidavit from the FBI outlines another instance in which Hudak allegedly tried to run a black driver off the road, then followed the man to his apartment and threatened to kill him.

Mejia says the harassment went far beyond words and threats. Hudak allegedly wrote Mejia’s mother’s name and home address on his truck, which was also decorated with Trump and confederate flags.

“He would say ‘burn, go to hell [on his truck],’” Mejia said. “He would put ‘Mexicans, go back to your country, go to hell, they sell drugs.’”

The verbal assaults became physical between Hudak and Mejia on November 26, 2021, according to the FBI affidavit. The two got into an argument over Mejia’s car being too loud and shining headlights into Hudak’s home, which led to a physical altercation on Mejia’s front lawn.

That led to Mejia’s family putting up a fence between the two properties, with the Mexican flag waving in the middle.

“My mom was like ‘we’re not backing down.’ If he comes again, then he gets what he deserves.”

Hudak is expected to appear in Durham on Monday morning for a preliminary hearing.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Traffic is backed up on Interstate 85 South, near mile marker 82, at the Yadkin River Bridge in...
Lanes on I-85 S. in Rowan County reopen after multiple crashes
Marian Hudak was arrested by FBI agents on Thursday.
Concord man arrested, charged with hate crimes for years of harassing neighbors
Aniha Hooper
Police: 16-year-old at center of NC Amber Alert found safe
Nia Harden for WBTV News in Charlotte, North Carolina
WBTV Welcomes Nia Harden to News Team

Latest News

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Fight leads to shooting in NoDa, police say
The 16-year-old jumped from a catwalk under the bridge into the water and never resurfaced
Teenager found dead search in Lake Wylie
Birkdale Village will soon get a new Apple store.
Apple store coming to Huntersville’s Birkdale Village
The President’s List recognizes full-time students achieving a grade point average of 4.0 for...
Rowan-Cabarrus Community College announces President’s List for Spring 2023 semester