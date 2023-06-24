PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

International African American Museum dedicated Saturday

Exhibits in the International African American Museum, which spans 150,000 square feet, range...
Exhibits in the International African American Museum, which spans 150,000 square feet, range in age from 300 BC to current day. Days ahead of its official grand opening, Lowcountry media outlets had the chance to tour its exhibits.(Live 5)
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The International African American Museum was privately dedicated in downtown Charleston Saturday morning.

The dedication was set to begin at 10 a.m.

A watch party in Marion Square with a celebration to follow also took place Saturday morning at 10 a.m.

The watch party was presented by Boeing and also featured a live simulcast of the dedication.

MORE: Walkthrough gives preview of International African American Museum exhibits

The IAAM officially opens to the public on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic is backed up on Interstate 85 South, near mile marker 82, at the Yadkin River Bridge in...
Lanes on I-85 S. in Rowan County reopen after multiple crashes
Marian Hudak was arrested by FBI agents on Thursday.
Concord man arrested, charged with hate crimes for years of harassing neighbors
Nia Harden for WBTV News in Charlotte, North Carolina
WBTV Welcomes Nia Harden to News Team
Multiple first responders have responded to Lake Wylie for a water rescue.
Teenager found dead after Lake Wylie search
Aniha Hooper
Police: 16-year-old at center of NC Amber Alert found safe