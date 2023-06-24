PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
First Alert Weather Day returns, Storms expected early next week

Scattered showers expected this weekend, possibility of severe weather early next week.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Warmer temperatures for this weekend with a few showers and storms. A First Alert Weather Day returns for Monday storm chances.

After a very active and below-average week, big changes are on the way for the first weekend of summer. Saturday will start off in the mid 60s with highs rebounding into the mid to upper 80s. Although a few passing showers and storms will be possible by the afternoon and evening, it won’t be as widespread as what we saw this week!

  • SATURDAY: Mid 80s, passing showers & storms
  • SUNDAY: Mainly dry, near 90-degrees
  • MONDAY: Storms likely late, some strong-severe

Sunday will be even warmer and even drier. Highs will reach around 90-degrees. A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out, but most will stay dry.

First Alert Weather Day : A strong cold front arrives at the start of next week and will usher in our next best chance for showers and thunderstorms. Severe weather does look possible at this time. Check back in for frequent forecast updates as we get closer!

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

