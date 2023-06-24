PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Fight leads to shooting in NoDa, police say



One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting Friday evening in NoDa.

According to CMPD, one person was shot after a fight on the 3100 block of North Davidson Street shortly before 8 p.m.

Police say the person has non-life threatening injuries. North Davidson has shut down between 34th and 35th Street.

