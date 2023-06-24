CMPD: 3 injured in north Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people were injured in an early morning shooting in north Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police confirmed.

It happened around 4 a.m. Saturday on North Graham Street, in the parking lot of what used to be the Play House Arcade.

See the following update from the scene from Major Chickoree. pic.twitter.com/2vhOfHe4g8 — CMPD News (@CMPD) June 24, 2023

Police were responding to an assault with a deadly weapon call and when they got on scene, they found three men with gunshot wounds. All three were taken to the hospital and two had serious injuries, according to officers.

This is still an active investigation. To leave information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit charlottecrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.