PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

CMPD: 3 injured in north Charlotte shooting

Two of them were treated for serious injuries.
(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people were injured in an early morning shooting in north Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police confirmed.

It happened around 4 a.m. Saturday on North Graham Street, in the parking lot of what used to be the Play House Arcade.

Police were responding to an assault with a deadly weapon call and when they got on scene, they found three men with gunshot wounds. All three were taken to the hospital and two had serious injuries, according to officers.

This is still an active investigation. To leave information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit charlottecrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic is backed up on Interstate 85 South, near mile marker 82, at the Yadkin River Bridge in...
Lanes on I-85 S. in Rowan County reopen after multiple crashes
Marian Hudak was arrested by FBI agents on Thursday.
Concord man arrested, charged with hate crimes for years of harassing neighbors
Nia Harden for WBTV News in Charlotte, North Carolina
WBTV Welcomes Nia Harden to News Team
Multiple first responders have responded to Lake Wylie for a water rescue.
Teenager found dead after Lake Wylie search
Aniha Hooper
Police: 16-year-old at center of NC Amber Alert found safe

Latest News

Breaking News
Southwest Charlotte shooting kills 1, injures another
Justin Mejia says his next-door neighbor Marian Hudak would threaten and intimidate his family,...
“It’s about time”: Concord man relieved to see neighbor arrested for hate crimes
FBI: Man harassed Concord neighbors for over a year
One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Fight leads to shooting in NoDa, police say