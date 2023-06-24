PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
2 Injured after Arrowood Road shooting, car accident

One person is seriously injured and another is being treated for minor injuries.
The scene on Arrowood Road(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people are injured after one person is shot and another was involved in a car accident.

According to CMPD, the incident happened on the 100 block on W. Arrowood Road near Nations Ford Road. One person is seriously injured from the shooting and another person involved in the car crash is being treated for minor injuries.

We will keep you up to date with more information regarding the incident.

