2 Injured after Arrowood Road shooting, car accident

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people are injured after one person is shot and another was involved in a car accident.

According to CMPD, the incident happened on the 100 block on W. Arrowood Road near Nations Ford Road. One person is seriously injured from the shooting and another person involved in the car crash is being treated for minor injuries.

We will keep you up to date with more information regarding the incident.

