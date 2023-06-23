WBTV Welcomes Nia Harden to News Team

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV, a local news leader serving 22 counties throughout North Carolina and South Carolina, welcomes the addition of award-winning journalist Nia Harden to the team. Nia will provide live traffic reports every seven minutes on WBTV This Morning weekdays from 5AM-7AM and co-anchor WBTV News at Noon each weekday with John Carter.

“It’s an honor to join WBTV, a station focused on serving the Charlotte community and beyond,” said Nia. “North Carolina has a special place in my heart. My husband and I bought our first home here, my daughter attends college here, and it’s where my husband serves in the Army. I can’t wait to connect with our amazing viewers in and around the Queen City.”

“Nia brings so much experience with her and her energy is incredible. She’s passionate about helping others and we know viewers will love to start their day with her each morning,” said Michelle Robinson Harper, Vice President and General Manager of WBTV.

Nia was raised in the Seattle-Tacoma area and has lived in North Carolina for the last four years working as a reporter at WRAL in Raleigh. Prior to that, she was a reporter at WXYZ in Detroit, MI, and the Senior Bureau Reporter at KWTX in Waco, TX where she was recognized for her in-depth story coverage. She hosted a radio show for the Department of Defense in Korea and reported for KEPR/KIMA in Pasco, WA. Nia has a degree in Journalism from Virginia Union University. She and her husband have two children, a 9-year-old son, and a daughter who attends East Carolina University studying Journalism. She loves travel, fitness, and Marvel movies.

WBTV was the first television station to sign on in the Carolinas. WBTV is dedicated to being 'On Your Side' in the community empowering viewers with award-winning newscasts and in-depth local journalism. WBTV First Alert Weather is Charlotte's only certified most accurate forecast for eight years in a row.

