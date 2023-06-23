Severe storms possible Monday following scattered weekend showers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A few more scattered showers and rumbles of thunder will remain in the forecast through Saturday, but we are still on track to get a brief break from the rain on Sunday.

We are going to wrap up this afternoon with highs in the 80s and some widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. Showers and storms will wind down before midnight, giving way to mostly cloudy skies and some areas of patchy fog. Lows will range from the 50s in the mountains to 60s in Charlotte.

Saturday : Sun & clouds, passing showers plus a few thunderstorms

Sunday : Becoming mostly sunny, warmer

First Alert Weather Day Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, severe storms possible.

On Saturday there will be a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms otherwise expect partly sunny skies with highs in the lower 80s. There will be minimal chances for rain on Sunday. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

On Monday, another round of widespread showers and thunderstorms will head our way; some storms could be strong to severe capable of producing damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes.

Before the storms move in, highs will climb into the 80s. Tuesday will not be a washout but there will be a chance for some hit-or-miss thunderstorms in the afternoon; expect highs in the 80s. Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny, warm, and dry with highs in the mid-80s.

Some widely scattered showers & some rumbles of thunder will be possible this evening but overall this weekend's weather will be an improve from the past few days. #cltwx pic.twitter.com/F9CxaJEyOz — Elissia Wilson (@ElissiaWilson) June 23, 2023

