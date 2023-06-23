Rowan-Cabarrus Community College announces President’s List for Spring 2023 semester

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan-Cabarrus Community College has announced students who earned President’s List recognition for the Spring 2023 term. The President’s List recognizes full-time students achieving a grade point average of 4.0 for the semester. Students and their families were invited to attend a reception in their honor.

“It is with great pleasure that I congratulate each of these students on this tremendous accomplishment,” said Dr. Carol. S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus. “I believe that education is the best investment anyone can make, and I applaud the dedication of these students and wish them continued success.”

Rowan-Cabarrus President’s List – Spring 2023

Atlantic Beach: Kimberly Mei Boggs

Benson: Kevin Willis Godwin

Charlotte: Breanna Reyes Buenaventura, Casey Crawford, Cameron Habit, Victoria Ellen-Elizabeth Halka, Camille Jasmin Khan, Grace E. Payne, Tre’Quasia Purdie, Briana Jeanelle Thompson, Chandler Rae Turner, Charmaine Williams, Emily Grace Williams

China Grove: Maitland Brianna Allman, Kathie Marie Anderson, Hailey Kay Blevins, Paula Marie Collins, Brian David Cook, Katlin M. Duvall, Ryan Hilderbrand, Faith Lambert, Michael Allan Lewis, Madison Grace Morgan, Logan Cole Rivers, Ayanna Smith, Kenan Isaiah Starnes, Valerie Lauren Webster, Kyana Malea Wood

Cleveland: Anna Leigh Harrison

Concord: Taylor Jamison Aldred, Lillian S. Aliff, Kelsey Nichole Allman, Bryan Amaya Garcia, Nicolette Alyssa Antonakakis, Kelsey Aucoin, Hannah Grace Baker, Jacob Lee Baldwin, Brianna Jasmine Blackshear, Braylynn Alexis Brodnik, Danier E. Cabrera, Abbey Caroline Caira, Julianna Renee Chmiel, Victor Manuel Conser, Elijah Cox, Jonathon Edward Davis, Hanna Caroline Doll, Casey Ellice Earnhardt, Andrew Lawson Fink, Jacob Kenneth Foley, Hailey Y. Fuentes, Jonathan Adam Futch, Matthew George Giffin, Mia Patterson Hall, Jon-Jaden Brian Harrell, Emma Marie Holt, Gabrielle Blair Honeycutt, Mary Tess Humberger, Deandra Celeste Hussey, Michael Chad Hyland, Briella Angelline Ivy, Ashley Kennedy, Ashlynn Kepley, Malinda Vertulia Kisuu, Landon Cole Kushinsky, Gabriel Larson, Grace Ella Laskowsky, Geraldine Lira, Rhean Mark Apolinaria Lumanda, Mathias Thomas Luttecke, William K. Marklin, Sara M. Martin, Brianna McGuire, Michael Lee McKenzie, Haley Rebekah McManus, Chancy Ladd Mercer, Zachary Stone Miltz, Michael John Murphy, Andrew Lawrence Myers, Alison Paige Naugle, Taisha Nicole Neal, Johnna Gabrielle Osborne, Hannah Parrey, Francisco Jesus Perez, Talia Lee Perry, Amanda Willoughby Pope, Logan Prince, Daniel Alejandro Reyes, Emely Marleni Reyes-Cabrera, Jacqueline Shay Reynolds, Amber Rose, Ashana Esha Sankar, Samantha Scott, Yescenia A. Serrano-Ordonez, Bryan Douglas Shuping, Daelyn Rylee Skye, Hannah Jordan Stafford, Holly Michelle Steed, Kayla Marie Thommen, Abigail Angeline Torres, Nia Lynell Vereen, Luke Qiu Wang, William Errin Weathers, Natalie Skye Wiggins, Joshua Michael Wood, Man Yuan, Brayden Lee Zavodny

Cooleemee: Tabitha Leann Harry

Cornelius: Grayson Mark Hunt, Jamie Lynn Monetti

Davidson: Olivia Grace Averett, Graham Buckner, Chase Thomas Franco, Cody Allen Mims, Mason Mosconi, Richard Jackson White

Durham: Dustin Chance Durham

Gold Hill: Dawson B. Barnhardt-Goodman, Gavin Thomas Everett

Granite Quarry: Stephen P. Manning

Greensboro: Tinea Stanley

Harrisburg: Kayla Anderson, Kimberly Urbina Anderson, Alyssa K. Bissonnette, Lillian Fredenberg Fredenberg, Trevor Patrick Gazda, Richa Ghimire, Carlie Haferman, Conor Daniel Jones, Lola Alexandra Mastov, Grace Katherine Rigdon, Matthew John Rugari, Iris Rosalie Urbina

Huntersville: Cody Lane Hoyle, Hannah Teresa Picken, Ira Rajendra Samant, Kelsey Anne Shull, Ainsley Lyn Thornock

Kannapolis: Michelle Anderson, Madeleine Ashlee-Jane Antinucci, Maggie Paige Baucom, Rebecca Joyce Beaver, Jesse Giovanni Bernal, Jaden Nicole Blankenship, Alexa Rose Caramico-Wilson, Maria Guadalupe Castillo-Ochoa, Michael Thomas Cline, Charisma Collins, Sydney Rose Conrad, Kevin Cortes Garduno, Monique Latoya Daley, Ashleigh Nichole Davis, Alexandra Jade Gassler, Fallon Nicole Gulledge, Leighann Michelle Harris, Sophia Elise Hayes, Erin Elizabeth Haywood, James M. Howdeshell, Jennifer Huerta Martinez, Mary F. Linker, Amber Nicole McKee, Miranda Lynn Mena, Liam Murray, Jorge Alexander Ochoa, Edward Alexander Orinson, Daniel Daith Owens, Veronika Kim Parrilla, Mayra Ibeth Penaloza Albarran, Sage E. Perry, Nicole Adamaris Poore, Saira Rosaly Rodriguez Maldonado, Kasey Danielle Volpicelli, Latrell Webb, Laura Kate Wilson, Natalie Alina Wilson

Kings Mountain: Whitney Davis

Landis: Komlavi Holali Akoussah, Austin Lee Tilley

Lexington: Chelton Devaughn Davis, Heather Fulk, Andrea Nellis

Linwood: Sarah Elizabeth Kelch, Robin Mills Simerson

Locust: William Lamar Flake

Midland: Caitlyn Elizabeth Burry, Katharine Elise Chappelle, Jordan Noelle Davis, Alexandra Grace Partridge

Monroe: Anthony Bortny, Bethany Danelle Moore

Mooresville: Andrew Christopher Abbott, Khai Allan Ayris, Laci Blake Ferno, Zachary Richard Markle, Emma D. Owens, Kyle Siegmann, Kelli Tucker, Debbie Whitehead

Mount Pleasant: John Alexander Carriker, Jailyn Renee Clontz, Abigail Claire Isenhour, Ava Jayne Lowder, Isaiah Lashaun Neal

Mount Ulla: Sadie Elizabeth Bradford, Evan McNair Ridgeway,

Raleigh: Ronal Silva Rivera

Richfield: Angel Christina Tyler

Rockwell: Elizabeth Avalos, Kaytlin Nikolette Beachum, Alyssa Nicole Campbell, Michelle Chavez, Brandyn Allen Courtney, Sadie Vernice Hill, Nathan William Moore, Isaiah Gabriel Ramos, Rozalyn Grizel Walton

Salisbury: William Lewis Austin, Richard Allen Barbee, Jonathan Cody Bello, Anthony Alexander Beltran Rodriguez, Caitlin Grace Brackett, Mallory Alana Braun, Ashley Jade Briggs, Jeff Brock, Zachary Matthew Brown, Gabrielle Brown, Sandra Diana Covarrubias, Christina Diem Thi Do, Wesley Ethan Dyer, Mahayla Finney, Matthew J. Frank, Braulio Garcia-Aldaco, Cameron August Gaydick, Isidro Santiago Ginder, Xavier Keith Glover, Chandler Austin Goodman, Erica Allman Greer, Rachel Lynn Halcomb, Kayla Marie Heglar, Joshua Ryan Herndon, Ruth Abigail Hoar, Alex Van Holshouser, Tyrone Horton, Persephone J. Houston, Khai Du Huynh, Mya Marie Langford, Melanie Aidee Lujan, Crystal Dawn Majette, Janet Martinez-Trujillo, MacKenzie Martlock, Emily Makaylin Mitchell, Joseph D. Najarian, Natesha Roberta Neely, Mayra Martinez Rebollar, Tatiana Rigenhagen, Bianca Lizett Sanchez, Caleb Riggs Schell, Hope Alexia Spurlock, Christian Joseph Stebe, Johna Stewart, Mya Alexie Triplett, Victor Ronald Turner, Serena Diaz Twitty, Daniel Velazquez Perez, Katina Larraine White, Hailey Madison Wood, Alyssa Maylin Wood, Jaden Lily Wright, Joseph Yarsky

Selma: Charles Wayne Langston

Spencer: Sonya Rummage Hooker

Statesville: Amanda Kokotkiewicz Shook

Thomasville: Hannah Leann Swicegood

Wesley Chapel: Ellis Anna Vanderburg

Whitsett: Gina M. Lindley

Winston-Salem: Joseph McQuilkin Griffin

Woodleaf: Blake Allen Oliphant

Yadkinville: Layklin Shae Knight

