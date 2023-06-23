Deputies: Fugitive among 2 arrested in Rowan Co. for several crimes

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men facing multiple charges have been apprehended by Rowan County authorities.

On Thursday, June 22, deputies arrested 47-year-old William Michael Schell and 22-year-old Dustin Wayne Reid on Leach Road in Salisbury, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said both men have an extensive criminal record and when authorities used their search warrant during the time of the arrest they found a 12-gauge shotgun with numerous rounds of ammunition at the location. Schell is a convicted felon which prevents him from possessing any firearm.

Reid was wanted by the North Carolina Division of Adult Correction after absconding from probation and having been on the run for months, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said during the time of the arrest Reid was in a compartment built into the floor of the residence attempting to hide.

Both men have an extensive criminal history through multiple states. (Rowan County Sheriff's Office)

Schell has pending charges in Rowan County for felony possession of a schedule one controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a felon. According to the sheriff’s office, he has a lengthy criminal history through numerous states including New York, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Florida which include:

Possession of Heroin

Utter Forged Instrument

Forgery/Uttering

Disorderly Conduct

Contributing to the Delinquency of a minor

Driving While Impaired

Resist a Public Officer

Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle

Reid was found to be wanted by South Carolina and Florida, but neither warrants were extraditable and he also has a lengthy criminal history that includes convictions for:

Possession of a schedule II controlled substance

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Shoplifting

Resisting a public officer

Probation violation

Both men were transported to the Rowan County Magistrate’s office where Reid received a $100,000 secured bond and Schell received a $25,000 secured bond.

