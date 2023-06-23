Police: 16-year-old at center of NC Amber Alert found safe

DURHAM, N.C. (WBTV) - A 16-year-old girl from Durham at the center of an Amber Alert has been found safe, authorities said.

According to the Durham Police Department, Aniha Hooper had last been seen at a bus stop near Angier Avenue and Hoover Road around 2 a.m. Friday

By 12:15 p.m., Durham Police said Hooper had been located and is safe.

The NC Center For Missing Persons said she was taken by the men who were driving a blue truck. It’s not immediately known if any arrests have been made in this case.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.