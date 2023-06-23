PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Police: 16-year-old at center of NC Amber Alert found safe

The girl was last seen at a bus stop in Durham early Friday morning.
Aniha Hooper
Aniha Hooper(Durham Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DURHAM, N.C. (WBTV) - A 16-year-old girl from Durham at the center of an Amber Alert has been found safe, authorities said.

According to the Durham Police Department, Aniha Hooper had last been seen at a bus stop near Angier Avenue and Hoover Road around 2 a.m. Friday

By 12:15 p.m., Durham Police said Hooper had been located and is safe.

The NC Center For Missing Persons said she was taken by the men who were driving a blue truck. It’s not immediately known if any arrests have been made in this case.

