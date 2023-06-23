PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Pedestrian hit, killed in south Charlotte, CMPD says

According to police, the crash happened on Fairview Road and Barclay Downs Drive.
According to police, the crash happened on Fairview Road and Barclay Downs Drive.
According to police, the crash happened on Fairview Road and Barclay Downs Drive.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A pedestrian was hit and killed in south Charlotte Thursday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

According to police, the crash happened on Fairview Road and Barclay Downs Drive.

Avoid the area if you can.

This is a breaking news story. Download the free WBTV News app for the latest updates sent straight to your device.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Police said an Amber Alert for a missing North Carolina boy has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for 3-year-old NC boy
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
A 25-year-old man died after he was shot inside a home in Dallas early Wednesday morning.
Man dies after shooting inside Gaston County home, suspect arrested
A group of campers are seen outside during a Trails Carolina program.
‘It’s beyond cruel’: Inside an N.C. wilderness therapy program for teens

Latest News

Alabama forward Brandon Miller (24) reacts as Texas A&M guard Dexter Dennis (0) looks on in the...
Charlotte Hornets select Alabama’s Miller with No. 2 pick in NBA Draft
Fans react to the Charlotte Hornets picking Brandon Miller in the NBA Draft
A community in Kannapolis that flooded on Tuesday is located in a floodplain.
‘I think it should be bulldozed down’: Flooded Kannapolis community located in floodplain
NC DPS William Lassiter
Over 1,000 threats made on NC school campuses this past year