Pedestrian deaths hit 41-year high in the US, City of Charlotte working to improve safety

A new report revealed that more than 7,500 pedestrians were hit and killed in 2022.
A new report revealed the number of pedestrians hit and killed in the U.S. reached a 41-year high in 2022.
A new report revealed the number of pedestrians hit and killed in the U.S. reached a 41-year high in 2022.(WBTV)
By Mary Calkins
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Just hours after the most recent pedestrian traffic death in Charlotte, new numbers reveal these types of crashes are happening more frequently.

In a new report by the Governors Highway Safety Association, it states that more than 7,500 pedestrians were hit and killed by drivers across the United States in 2022. It marked the highest number in 41 years.

Numbers showed that in North Carolina, more than two people were killed for every 100,000 in the state. The number was even higher in South Carolina.

The report also revealed that a majority of pedestrian fatalities happen at night.

“Many parts of the country lack adequate infrastructure even simple things like sidewalks and lighting that can help protect pedestrians,” Adam Snider said. “Our vehicles are getting larger and heavier, and that poses a greater danger for people on foot.”

Snider gave several recommendations to reverse the trend, including designing safer roadways and creating community engagement with vulnerable populations.

In Charlotte, the city adopted the Vision Zero Initiative a few years back, working toward the goal of eliminating deadly crashes by the year 2030.

As WBTV has previously reported, the city has added sidewalks, new crosswalk signals and other improvements to aid in pedestrian safety.

Related: Pedestrian hit, killed in south Charlotte, CMPD says

