Over 1,000 threats made on NC school campuses this past year

NC DPS William Lassiter(n/a)
By Merit Morgan
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Task Force for Safer Schools met to discuss solutions that would reduce threats and crime, Thursday morning.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety reports a spike in crimes involving young people with guns and threats on school campuses this past year.

From the increase, DPS data shows only 3% took place on school grounds however, William Lassiter with the DPS says they are working endlessly to reverse the trend.

“It’s not really surprising,” said Greenville parent, Sharon Vines.

The task force discussed statistics found in our state’s schools. NCDPS Juvenile Justice Secretary, William Lassiter says, “Gun possession on school campuses. Kids are getting too much access in their homes and are taking those guns to school. Threats are being made on school campuses, and these can range from small threats over a physical fight, all the way up to threats of mass violence like a bomb threat or an active shooter on a school campus.”

The departmenr is also working to zero in on the reasons behind the threats and violence.

“Kids that come back from the pandemic, a lot of kids are needing mental health services, substance abuse services, referrals to the department of social services because of things that have happened during the pandemic, and all of those issues are pouring into our schools,” Lassiter said.

“It affects the parents and the students. That fear of another school shooting coming to my local community is going through your mind when that issue of a lockdown comes up. It just creates an environment where kids aren’t open to learning because everyone is busy worrying about their basic safety,” he added.

Other ways the DPS and the State Bureau of Investigation’s Behavioral Assessment Unit are helping solve the issue are by offering trainings available for law enforcement as well as online training options, and teacher-specific.

The North Carolina House is also set to discuss house bill 605 which would require schools to have a threat assessment team to help identify threats and their severity.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

