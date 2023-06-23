PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Lanes on I-85 S. in Rowan County reopen after multiple crashes

The roadway is expected to remain closed until 5 p.m. Friday, transportation officials said.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A portion of Interstate 85 in Rowan County has reopened after multiple crashes Friday afternoon.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the incident on I-85 South near N.C. 150 has cleared after three lanes were closed for several hours.

Troopers with the N.C. State Highway Patrol said there were multiple wrecks involving commercial vehicles in the area.

