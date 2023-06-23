Lanes on I-85 S. in Rowan County reopen after multiple crashes

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A portion of Interstate 85 in Rowan County has reopened after multiple crashes Friday afternoon.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the incident on I-85 South near N.C. 150 has cleared after three lanes were closed for several hours.

Happening now: @millersferry is on scene of a traffic accident with injury and fuel leak from a tractor trailer, @NCDOT_I85 SB, near MM 82, at the Yadkin River Bridge. HazMat team also assisting with pumping fuel from the truck. Extended on-scene time. #RowanNCFire pic.twitter.com/0VWmZ9ldYT — David Whisenant WBTV (@DavidWhisenant) June 23, 2023

Troopers with the N.C. State Highway Patrol said there were multiple wrecks involving commercial vehicles in the area.

