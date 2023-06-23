‘I think it should be bulldozed down’: Flooded Kannapolis community located in floodplain

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Days after raging water from the Irish Buffalo Creek forced dozens of people out of their homes, WBTV learned that community is in a floodplain.

It’s something that came as a surprise to some, who claimed they didn’t even know their homes were in a floodplain.

The flooding seen Tuesday evening at Town & Country Mobile Home Park was not the first time this area flooded. One neighbor said it’s happened several times in recent years.

City leaders said flooding has been an issue in this area for years, long before Kannapolis was incorporated as a city in 1984.

“By far it’s a traumatic experience for the people who live there, so that is our first concern - everybody is safe,” said Annette Privette Keller, director of communications for the city of Kannapolis.

City staff and other agencies are assessing the flood damage from Tuesday that forced 30 people to evacuate their homes.

Related: Heavy flooding causes Kannapolis communities to evacuate

“We have state emergency management as well as county emergency management officials and our staff who are working to look in each home and see home much damage did occur,” Privette Keller said.

On Thursday, Duke Energy crews shut off electricity to 12 mobile homes because of the flood damage, an order crews said came from Cabarrus County Inspections.

Electrical crews said people who lost power because of the damage will need a certified electrician to check things out and an inspection before the lights are turned back on.

“That’s like half this row, this lower section over here. I think there’s like 30 residences on this side,” Richard Keister, who lives in the mobile home park, said,

His home was spared by the flood damage. Keister has lived here for four years and has experienced four different floods.

“Nobody said anything about it being a floodplain over here because I just figured it flooded that side because that’s the only problem you ever heard,” said Keister.

He added that the owner of the community at the time told him flooding was only an issue on the opposite side of Irish Buffalo Creek.

Keister believes a hard decision should be made about the future of this mobile home park.

“I think it should be bulldozed down. That’s the only way you’re going to get rid of the problem is you take everything away from everybody. I mean I’ve got no place to go,” he said.

WBTV asked the city of Kannapolis if changes to this area are possible.

“The state emergency management officials that are here on-site doing assessments, that is part of what they will determine in talks with the city about what the future plans may be for that property,” said Privette Keller.

According to the city, damage assessments will continue over the next few days and they hope to find temporary housing for the people affected.

As for the future of this location, the state, county emergency management and Duke Power are trying to figure out a long-term strategy.

The American Red Cross opened an emergency shelter Thursday night at the Fred L. Wilson Elementary School on 1401 Pine Street in Kannapolis for people impacted by the flood.

NEW: The American Red Cross is opening a temporary shelter tonight for people displaced by flooding at the Town & Countrt Mobile Home Park.

The shelter will open at 6pm at Fred Wilson Elementary School on 1401 Pine St in Kannapolis .@WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/i1NPO3Mit1 — Lowell Rose (@LowellRoseNews) June 22, 2023

The Red Cross will determine what’s next for the residents and a possible shelter again on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.