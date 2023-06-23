PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
First Alert Weather Day on Monday due to possible severe storms

This afternoon will not be completely dry as we are still tracking some pockets of showers moving through the Carolinas.
We are still on track to get a brief break from the rain on Sunday before showers and thunderstorms return into the forecast on Monday.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The rain will continue to wind down as the pesky low moves farther to the northeast. In the meantime, more passing showers and rumbles of thunder will remain in the forecast through Saturday.

  • Saturday: Peeks of sun, passing showers plus a few thunderstorms
  • Sunday: Becoming mostly sunny, warmer
  • First Alert Weather Day Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, severe storms possible
Showers and storms will wind down before midnight giving way to mostly cloudy skies and some areas of patchy fog. Lows will range from the 50s in the mountains to the 60s in Charlotte.

On Saturday, there will be a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms; otherwise expect partly sunny skies with highs in the lower 80s. 

We will finally get a chance to dry out on Sunday. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 80s. 

On Monday, another round of widespread showers and thunderstorms will head our way; some storms could be strong to severe. 

Before the storms move in, highs will climb into the 80s. 

Tuesday will not be a washout but there will be a chance for some hit-or-miss thunderstorms in the afternoon; expect highs in the 80s. Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny, warm, and dry with highs in the mid-80s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

