Firefighters respond to chemical explosion in Anson County, 1 worker unaccounted for

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters responded to a chemical explosion at a plant in Anson County on Thursday night, into Friday morning, officials said.

According to a county official, the call came in from the Darling Ingredients on Little Duncan Road around 9:15 p.m.

Once at the scene, firefighters were met with heavy smoke, and determined the chemical to be aluminum chloride solution.

Firefighters believe the explosion involved between 20-25 gallons of solution, but did not discover any fire.

Officials said one worker is unaccounted for, and others inside had to be evacuated.

The plant will remain closed until the investigation is complete.

Based on information from Harvard University, aluminum chloride is an odorless compound and looks like salt. It can react violently with water, and can be harmful if it comes in contact with skin or is ingested.

Officials said there is no danger to the public.

The Charlotte Fire Department assisted the Wadesboro Fire Department with the situation.

