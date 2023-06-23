PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Firefighters respond to chemical explosion in Anson County, 1 worker unaccounted for

The call came in from Little Duncan Road on Thursday night.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:56 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters responded to a chemical explosion at a plant in Anson County on Thursday night, into Friday morning, officials said.

According to a county official, the call came in from the Darling Ingredients on Little Duncan Road around 9:15 p.m.

Once at the scene, firefighters were met with heavy smoke, and determined the chemical to be aluminum chloride solution.

Firefighters believe the explosion involved between 20-25 gallons of solution, but did not discover any fire.

Officials said one worker is unaccounted for, and others inside had to be evacuated.

The plant will remain closed until the investigation is complete.

Based on information from Harvard University, aluminum chloride is an odorless compound and looks like salt. It can react violently with water, and can be harmful if it comes in contact with skin or is ingested.

Officials said there is no danger to the public.

The Charlotte Fire Department assisted the Wadesboro Fire Department with the situation.

Also Read: First responders discuss response to massive SouthPark fire

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
The fire happened at a home on Hickory Grove Road near Belmont.
5 dogs killed, firefighter injured in Gaston County house fire
American Airlines cabin crew reported sickness from fumes prior to departure.
American Airlines cabin crew report sickness from odor
Alabama forward Brandon Miller (24) reacts as Texas A&M guard Dexter Dennis (0) looks on in the...
Charlotte Hornets select Alabama’s Miller with No. 2 pick in NBA Draft
Swannie has been a member of the Ocean Lakes Community for 20 years
Beloved community swan critically injured in alleged act of animal cruelty at Ocean Lakes Campground

Latest News

A new report revealed the number of pedestrians hit and killed in the U.S. reached a 41-year...
Pedestrian deaths hit 41-year high in the US, City of Charlotte working to improve safety
According to police, the crash happened on Fairview Road and Barclay Downs Drive.
Pedestrian hit, killed in south Charlotte, CMPD says
Alabama forward Brandon Miller (24) reacts as Texas A&M guard Dexter Dennis (0) looks on in the...
Charlotte Hornets select Alabama’s Miller with No. 2 pick in NBA Draft
Fans react to the Charlotte Hornets picking Brandon Miller in the NBA Draft