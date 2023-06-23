PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Firefighters honored for actions during SouthPark construction fire

Charlotte firefighters describe the fire as one of the worst they’ve ever seen.
Emergency crews were able to rescue 15 construction workers who were in the building, but two workers were killed in the fire.
By Lowell Rose
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The men and women of the Charlotte Fire Department were honored Friday for their heroic efforts during that huge construction site fire in SouthPark.

The five-alarm fire broke out more than a month ago on May 18.

Members of the North Carolina General Assembly honored the nearly 200 firefighters who responded to the scene for their actions.

Charlotte firefighters describe the fire as one of the worst they’ve ever seen.

Emergency crews were able to rescue 15 construction workers who were in the building, but two workers were killed in the fire.

It’s a day many Charlotteans will never forget, five weeks ago when bystanders looked on in shock as firefighters battled the fire that raged on for hours.

Caption

“May 18 cannot be forgotten without remembering the two lives that were lost, Demonte Sherrill and Ruben Holmes,” Charlotte Fire Chief Reginal Johnson said.

“We join those in mourning, but we also acknowledge the tremendous effort that these people underwent to put their lives on the line,” Sen. DeAndrea Salvador of North Carolina State Senate District 39 said.

Members of the General Assembly praised Charlotte firefighters for their actions that day.

“We just want to thank you, the men, and women of the first department, for running to the danger and for keeping us safe,” Rep. Brandon Lofton of North Carolina State House District 104 said.

Charlotte Fire Department officials said this is something their men and women do each day, but the scale of their actions that day was on a larger level - running into a building engulfed in flames and scaling a crane to rescue the operator.

“Without a shadow of a doubt, the true heroes on this particular day are the men and women to the left and right of me,” Charlotte Fire Deputy Chief Samuel Jones said.

More than 175 firefighters battled that fire last month while dealing with temperatures upwards of 2,000 degrees from the flames.

“With reflection of the fire that took place on May 18, I can only sum it up in two words and that’s Herculean-like,” said Jones.

The firefighters were asked to do a lot on May 18 and leaders are thankful for their actions.

“It’s a sense of pride and it should be a sense of pride for everyone who wears this patch and works with the Charlotte Fire Department,” Johnson added.

Among the high praise from the General Assembly on Friday, N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper sent a letter of recognition for the men and women involved in fighting the massive fire.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Traffic is backed up on Interstate 85 South, near mile marker 82, at the Yadkin River Bridge in...
Lanes on I-85 S. in Rowan County reopen after multiple crashes
Marian Hudak was arrested by FBI agents on Thursday.
Concord man arrested, charged with hate crimes for years of harassing neighbors
Aniha Hooper
Police: 16-year-old at center of NC Amber Alert found safe
Alabama forward Brandon Miller (24) reacts as Texas A&M guard Dexter Dennis (0) looks on in the...
Charlotte Hornets select Alabama’s Miller with No. 2 pick in NBA Draft

Latest News

The President’s List recognizes full-time students achieving a grade point average of 4.0 for...
Rowan-Cabarrus Community College announces President’s List for Spring 2023 semester
Dr. Hensley was hired as the lead administrator in the fall of 2020, when the school opened.
Faith Academy Charter School announces new administrative staff with planned resignation of Dr. Sarah Hensley
Leaf vacuums are in the neighborhoods every Fall cleaning up leaves, and Street Sweepers are...
Kannapolis hosting a “Name the Truck” contest
Multiple first responders have responded to Lake Wylie for a water rescue.
Water rescue underway on Lake Wylie