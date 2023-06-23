Firefighters honored for actions during SouthPark construction fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The men and women of the Charlotte Fire Department were honored Friday for their heroic efforts during that huge construction site fire in SouthPark.

The five-alarm fire broke out more than a month ago on May 18.

Members of the North Carolina General Assembly honored the nearly 200 firefighters who responded to the scene for their actions.

Charlotte firefighters describe the fire as one of the worst they’ve ever seen.

Emergency crews were able to rescue 15 construction workers who were in the building, but two workers were killed in the fire.

It’s a day many Charlotteans will never forget, five weeks ago when bystanders looked on in shock as firefighters battled the fire that raged on for hours.

Autoplay Caption

“May 18 cannot be forgotten without remembering the two lives that were lost, Demonte Sherrill and Ruben Holmes,” Charlotte Fire Chief Reginal Johnson said.

“We join those in mourning, but we also acknowledge the tremendous effort that these people underwent to put their lives on the line,” Sen. DeAndrea Salvador of North Carolina State Senate District 39 said.

Members of the General Assembly praised Charlotte firefighters for their actions that day.

“We just want to thank you, the men, and women of the first department, for running to the danger and for keeping us safe,” Rep. Brandon Lofton of North Carolina State House District 104 said.

Charlotte Fire Department officials said this is something their men and women do each day, but the scale of their actions that day was on a larger level - running into a building engulfed in flames and scaling a crane to rescue the operator.

“Without a shadow of a doubt, the true heroes on this particular day are the men and women to the left and right of me,” Charlotte Fire Deputy Chief Samuel Jones said.

More than 175 firefighters battled that fire last month while dealing with temperatures upwards of 2,000 degrees from the flames.

“With reflection of the fire that took place on May 18, I can only sum it up in two words and that’s Herculean-like,” said Jones.

The firefighters were asked to do a lot on May 18 and leaders are thankful for their actions.

“It’s a sense of pride and it should be a sense of pride for everyone who wears this patch and works with the Charlotte Fire Department,” Johnson added.

Among the high praise from the General Assembly on Friday, N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper sent a letter of recognition for the men and women involved in fighting the massive fire.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.