Family finds peace after man pleads guilty in deadly S.C. DUI crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Yuriy Karpik, a drunk driver involved in a February 2020 crash that killed two student-athletes, pleaded guilty Wednesday.

He’s set to spend the next 14 to 20 years in prison.

The crash killed 18-year-old Mia Stokes, a Charlotte native, and 20-year-old Grace Revels, of Lancaster, S.C. Mia’s sister, Mallory Stokes, and another in the car survived.

Freshman Mia Stokes (L) and sophomore Grace Revels (R) were tragically killed in a collision along SC-295 in Spartanburg County on February 7, 2020. The two ladies were members of the USC Union Softball team. (USC Union)

More than three years after the crash, and five postponed hearings later, Mallory Stokes and her mother, Holly, read victim statements, telling the judge what life afterward has been like.

“Just being in that same courtroom as him is just so hard for me because I look at him and I think about how he ruined my life that night and what he took from me,” Mallory Stokes said. “I knew that when they looked at me, they would see Mia because we look so much alike and she’s not here to have a voice, so I want to be that voice for her.”

“It’s tough, knowing she’s not coming back,” Mia and Mallory’s dad, Eric Stokes, tearfully added. “Justice was served and all we can do is move forward the best we can.”

While this final chapter brings a sense of peace, it’s one they are ready to leave behind.

“I don’t want when I die, for my kids to say, ‘Mom died when Mia died,’” said Holly Stokes.

The family says Mia, who would’ve been 22 and about to graduate University of South Carolina Union with her sister Mallory, will be with them in their minds and hearts every step forward.

“I just want to make her proud. If she gets a glimpse from heaven, I just want her to be proud of me,” Holly said, tears in her eyes.

Mallory also continues to keep Mia’s name alive through the Mia Stokes Foundation.

