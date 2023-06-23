Faith Academy Charter School announces new administrative staff with planned resignation of Dr. Sarah Hensley

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Board of Directors of Faith Academy Charter School has announced the resignation of its lead administrator, long-time Rowan County educator Dr. Sarah Hensley, effective June 30. Dr. Hensley was hired as the lead administrator in the fall of 2020, when the school opened.

George Wilhelm, Chairman of the FACS Board of Directors, thanked Dr. Hensley for her leadership as founding director of the school, “stepping in from the beginning to hire exemplary teachers and staff and to supply the school with needed supplies. It is not possible to state in a few words the expertise Dr. Hensley has brought to this effort,” he said.

Tim Williams, board member, said that Dr. Hensley “has given 200 percent to make sure that Faith Academy Charter School has succeeded. She makes decisions with children in mind.”

Dr. Hensley issued a statement about her tenure which reads in part: “My work began in June 2020 when I was asked by the Board of Directors to assist them to obtain a charter from the North Carolina State Board of Education that would turn the vision for Faith Academy into a reality. I accepted the challenge and made a commitment to bring 40 years of experience as a public-school teacher, principal, and central office director to lead this new adventure. Three years later with the help and dedication of countless friends, colleagues, community members, parents, and others I believe a strong foundation has been built upon which Faith Academy can continue to grow.”*

The board has hired Alison Moore, experienced educator with Rowan and Cabarrus public schools, as lead administrator and principal for K-6 grades. She has served in interim positions and as a substitute teacher at FACS and was principal at Fox Mill and R. Brown McAlister elementary schools in Cabarrus County for 18 years. She also was a teacher at North Rowan, Morgan, and Faith elementary schools in Rowan County. Among her proficiencies are mentoring, curriculum, and instructional strategies, Wilhelm said. She is ABD (All But Dissertation) for her PhD from A&T University.

Chad Mitchell has been hired to serve as principal for grades 7-9. He has worked as a teacher, curriculum facilitator, and athletic director at East Rowan High School since 1999. Among his skills are mentoring and training of faculty, budget and policy management, and Virtual Academy, Wilhelm said. He holds master’s degrees in both educational leadership and business administration and is a lifelong resident of Faith.

The school, Rowan County’s only charter school, has grown rapidly since its inception, after the closing of the public school in Faith in 2021. A ninth grade has been added, along with additional classrooms in first, second, and third grades. A total of 779 students are enrolled for the academic year that begins Aug. 14.

This meets the board’s enrollment goal. The school has a wait list of more than 350 families, after adding 279 students for the 2023-’24 school year. Students are chosen each year by lottery.

A new school building, scheduled for completion Aug. 1, will house grades k-9 the first year. The current school building, the former public school, will be renovated to house grades 9-12. The board plans to add an additional grade level each school year until reaching the goal of k-12.

Dr. Hensley, in her career in public education, served as a teacher, principal, district administrator, and educational consultant. She was twice recognized as Teacher of the Year and was also recognized as Principal of the Year at the elementary and middle school level. During her principalship at Corriher Lipe Middle School, the school was recognized as a “School of Distinction ‘’ and a “Top 25″ school in the State of North Carolina.

FACS originated after the closing of Faith Elementary School, with citizens of Faith of the strong belief that closing the school would damage the community. Faith School was the center of the community from 1928-2021, earning a stellar reputation in the educational field. The concerned citizens wanted to continue its “Faith foundation.”

The board is involved in a $2 million fund-raising project, with close to $300,000 raised to date, according to Williams, Chair of Building Faith for Future Leaders. Levels of giving include: Faith Foundation Team, $100-$249; Elementary School Team (Patriots Pennies Campaign), $250-$499; Middle School Team, $500-$999; School House Team, $1,000-$2,499; Patriots Team, $2,500-$4,999; Graduates’ Team, $5,000-$9,999; Teachers’ Team, $10,000-$24,999; Administrator’s Team, $25,000-$49,999; Superintendent’s Team, $50,000-$99,999; and Chancellor’s Team, $100,000-$200,000.

Gifts may be given online at FACS’s secure donation page, www.FaithAcademync.org/Donate or by contacting Williams for a FACS Commitment Form at twilliams@faithacademync.com or 704.754.3108. Donations may be mailed to Faith Academy Charter School, PO Box 182, Faith, NC 28041.

*The following is Dr. Hensley’s full statement:

“The completion of the Summer Reading Camp on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, was the last student- centered event of the 2022-2023 school year. On June 30, 2023, my resignation as the Lead Administrator of Faith Academy Charter School will become effective. My work began in June 2020 when I was asked by the Board of Directors to assist them to obtain a charter from the North Carolina State Board of Education that would turn the vision for Faith Academy into a reality. I accepted the challenge and made a commitment to bring forty years of experience as a public school teacher, principal, and central office director to lead this new adventure. Three years later with the help and dedication of countless friends, colleagues, community members, parents, and others I believe a strong foundation has been built upon which Faith Academy can continue to grow.

“It seems like only yesterday that an abandoned elementary school suddenly became the center of an educational renewal in the quiet, little community of Faith, North Carolina during the early days of a global pandemic. Facing what seemed to be insurmountable odds, Faith Academy opened on a fast- track schedule and welcomed 500 students in grades K-7 from seven NC counties on August 23, 2021. During 2022-2023 the Academy served 600 students (K-8) and almost 800 students (K-9) will be greeted on the first day of school in August.

“My first task was to find a highly qualified staff that believed great things could happen if we worked together, always focusing on the students. I will always believe this was, and continues to be, a true leap of faith. Many people have spent long, fast-paced hours every day to make Faith Academy into the school it has become. I am extremely proud that ninety-eight percent of the Faith instructional staff hold four-year college degrees and are certified education professionals. These educators always worked as a team, embracing the belief we are here for the students. A nurturing environment, allowing teachers the freedom to teach, and a teacher/student ratio of 1:20 has distinguished Faith from other schools and this

will be essential going forward to maintain high academic student achievement. We have always focused on the North Carolina Standard Course of Study and every activity has been aligned with these standards. This highly qualified staff and the positive attitudes and work ethic of our students allowed Faith Academy to exceed the academic growth standards set by the state of North Carolina during the 2021-2022 school year. Although the 2022-2023 results will not be released until September, I am confident that continued success and achievement is on the horizon.

“It is difficult to grasp all that has been accomplished at Faith Academy in such a short time. Among the honors, successes, and points of pride that standout are:

· publishing 20 monthly Patriot Press newsletters for parents, staff, and the community

· providing a day-long, off-campus curriculum-based, extended learning experience for every grade level at no cost to any student

· being voted the best elementary and middle school in Rowan County in 2022-2023

· students raising $3,500 for Hurricane Ian Disaster Relief

· numerous Faith students being recognized for Service Above Self awards during the

past two years

· presentation of three outstanding theatre productions

· the formation of a Student Council and the beginning of civic and leadership training

· participating in the Rowan County Art Exhibit

· hosting a school visual arts and music exhibit

· hosting an inaugural middle school career day

· fielding athletic teams in volleyball, basketball, soccer, cross country, golf, and

cheerleading

· establishing Patriot Palooza as our unique end-of-year celebration; and

· publishing two exemplary yearbooks

· purchasing of a 24-passenger tour bus for student athletic travel and class trips

“A genuine, caring, school culture has been established that will help our students become the best persons they can possibly be. The greatest joy of mine was getting to experience daily the hugs, smiles, and happy faces of the students and watching them grow and learn. I truly love these students and see so many wonderful things happening each day that will contribute to their being able to live comfortably as engaged citizens in the future.

“Growth always brings change and change is sometimes difficult. There will be challenges ahead as the student body and staff grows, moves into a new facility, and as the high school program begins. The days and years ahead will require continued faith, an unwavering commitment to high standards and maintaining a quality staff, and a continuing belief in the vision upon which Faith Academy was built.

“Although I am uncertain what will occupy my time each day, I do look forward to taking a real vacation and having a sense of satisfaction that being a Faith Patriot brought to me for the past three years.”

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.