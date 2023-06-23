Troopers: ‘Multiple wrecks’ close lanes on I-85 S. in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Multiple vehicle crashes have closed a portion of Interstate 85 in Rowan County Friday afternoon, troopers said.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the right three lanes of I-85 South are closed near N.C. 150.

Troopers with the N.C. State Highway Patrol said there are multiple wrecks involving commercial vehicles in the area. Those crashes are said to be currently listed as property damage.

The roadway is expected to remain closed until 5 p.m. Friday, transportation officials said.

An alternate route for drivers is take exit 84 and continue straight to access U.S. 29/70. From U.S. 29/70, drive approximately 4.9 miles and turn left onto East Jefferson Street.

From East Jefferson Street, go approximately 1.1 miles and turn right to re-access I-85 South, according to the NCDOT.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.