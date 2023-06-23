PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Cooper signs state disaster declaration for Cherryville after severe May storm

The May 16 storm toppled trees and power lines and left much of the city of Cherryville in the dark.
The City of Cherryville was under a state of emergency following damaging storms on May 16.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHERRYVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed a state disaster declaration for Cherryville after the Gaston County city suffered damage from a strong storm last month.

The governor’s order authorizes state-funded disaster assistance in the form of public assistance grants to eligible local governments for debris clearance and emergency protective measures, according to the governor’s office.

“This state disaster declaration will help the people of Cherryville as they recover from strong winds and a thunderstorm,” Cooper said.

Following state of emergency declarations from the mayor and city council of Cherryville on May 17, local and state emergency management officials conducted a joint preliminary damage assessment and determined that Cherryville incurred more than $10,000 in disaster-related damages, according to information from the governor’s office.

