Charlotte Hornets select Alabama’s Miller with No. 2 pick in NBA Draft

The Hornets were expected to choose between Miller and Scoot Henderson.
It was a mixed reaction inside the Spectrum Center when Miller's name was announced as the overall No. 2 pick.
By Luke Tucker
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Hornets have selected Alabama forward Brandon Miller with the second-overall pick in Thursday night’s NBA Draft.

The Hornets were widely expected to select either Miller or G-League Ignite alum Scoot Henderson. Ultimately, it was Miller who got the call.

The 6-foot-9 Miller led the Crimson Tide to the 2022-23 SEC regular season and tournament titles, the No. 1 ranking in the final AP poll and the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Still, the pick was met with lots of boos inside the Spectrum Center.

It was the Hornets’ highest draft pick since 2012 when the then-Bobcats took Michael Kidd-Gilchrist out of Kentucky. They picked second twice before that, taking Alonzo Mourning and Emeka Okafor in 1992 and 2004, respectively.

After struggling to draft for the first part of the past decade, Charlotte has hit on some quality selections in recent years, landing the likes of LaMelo Ball, P.J. Washington and Mark Williams.

Despite the encouraging recent first-round choices, the Hornets have also been known to swing and miss on premium picks.

Kidd-Gilchrist was solid during his early years in Charlotte, but never quite lived up to expectations. Cody Zeller proved to be a useful role player, but didn’t live up to the billing of a No. 4 overall pick. And Adam Morrison, who was taken third overall in 2006, was essentially a total flop.

Two of those three picks were made by former General Manager Rich Cho, who was fired in 2018.

The more recent draft picks, who have been more successful, were chosen by current GM Mitch Kupchak, who once again, will have a key role in making the final decision on Thursday night.

Miller, a forward, is coming off an All-American season at Alabama, and was given numerous honors. He is an impressive scorer, and a 38 percent three-point shooter, and has a tall frame at 6′9,” which should serve him well in the NBA.

The Charlotte Hornets have the potential to land a game changer.

