Charlotte first responders participate in I-77 emergency exercise

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Major crashes can quickly become traffic nightmares, but when there are victims and even hazardous materials involved, it takes the situations to a whole different level.

On Friday, first responders gathered in north Charlotte to participate in an emergency exercise with such scenarios in mind.

The drill, which was held off W.T. Harris Boulevard and Interstate 77, allows emergency personnel to realize what they’re doing well during large-scale accidents, and where they need to improve.

This year’s simulation involved an overturned truck.

During the exercise, first responders and I-77 express safety service patrol simulated a major roadway emergency and evacuated mock victims from a truck that has overturned onto a car and spilled hazardous materials.

In the next step of the drill, emergency responders worked together to establish a landing zone for a helicopter, which is often needed to take victims to the hospital in critical accidents.

Participants in the exercise included the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), MEDIC, Charlotte Fire and other agencies.

“It allows this type of emergency events, it provides an exercise that is used to test our readiness, and identify any problem areas that we may need to tighten up on so we are better able to assist the motorists when in need,” Lyndi Boone, environmental health and safety manager at I-77, said.

The drill did not impact traffic and took place at the I-77 Mobility Partners headquarters.

Related: First responders run through emergency exercise designed to save lives

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.