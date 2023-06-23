PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Charlotte first responders to participate in emergency exercise

The exercise is designed to simulate large-scale accidents, such as crashes or hazardous spills.
By Mary Calkins
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:45 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Major crashes can quickly become traffic nightmares, but when there are victims and even hazardous materials involved, it takes the situations to a whole different level.

On Friday, first responders will gather in north Charlotte to participate in an emergency exercise with such scenarios in mind.

The drill, which will be held off W.T. Harris and I-77, allows emergency personnel to realize what they’re doing well during large-scale accidents, and where they need to improve.

This year’s simulation will involve an overturned truck.

During the exercise, first responders and I-77 express safety service patrol will simulate a major roadway emergency, and will evacuate mock victims from a truck that has overturned onto a car and spilled hazardous materials.

In the next step of the drill, emergency responders will work together to establish a landing zone for a helicopter, which is often needed to take victims to the hospital in critical accidents.

Participants in the exercise will include the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), MEDIC, Charlotte Fire and other agencies.

“It allows this type of emergency events, it provides an exercise that is used to test our readiness, and identify any problem areas that we may need to tighten up on so we are better able to assist the motorists when in need,” Lyndi Boone, environmental health and safety manager at I-77, said.

The drill will not impact traffic and is happening at the I-77 Mobility Partners headquarters.

