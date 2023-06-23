Apple store coming to Huntersville’s Birkdale Village
The confirmation of a new store in Huntersville comes months after Apple announced its store location inside Northlake Mall would close.
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – A new Apple store will soon open in Birkdale Village in Huntersville.
According to the town’s planning department, a permit has been filed and approved.
That announcement came less than 24 hours after a shooting took place outside of the mall’s Macy’s store.
It was unclear if Apple’s decision to close the store was related to violence at Northlake Mall.
A message seen in that store’s window stated the company was preparing to open a new store in the Charlotte area in 2024.
