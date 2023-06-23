PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Apple store coming to Huntersville’s Birkdale Village

The confirmation of a new store in Huntersville comes months after Apple announced its store location inside Northlake Mall would close.
Birkdale Village will soon get a new Apple store.
Birkdale Village will soon get a new Apple store.(Source: Unsplash)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – A new Apple store will soon open in Birkdale Village in Huntersville.

According to the town’s planning department, a permit has been filed and approved.

The confirmation of a new store in Huntersville comes months after Apple announced its store location inside Northlake Mall would close.

That announcement came less than 24 hours after a shooting took place outside of the mall’s Macy’s store.

Related: Police: No injuries after shots fired outside Northlake Mall Macy’s

It was unclear if Apple’s decision to close the store was related to violence at Northlake Mall.

A message seen in that store’s window stated the company was preparing to open a new store in the Charlotte area in 2024.

The store location closed permanently on Wednesday, a day after the third shooting in as many months.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
American Airlines cabin crew reported sickness from fumes prior to departure.
American Airlines cabin crew report sickness from odor
The fire happened at a home on Hickory Grove Road near Belmont.
5 dogs killed, firefighter injured in Gaston County house fire
Alabama forward Brandon Miller (24) reacts as Texas A&M guard Dexter Dennis (0) looks on in the...
Charlotte Hornets select Alabama’s Miller with No. 2 pick in NBA Draft
Anson County plant chemical explosion
1 killed in explosion at Anson County plant

Latest News

Firefighters respond to chemical explosion in Anson County, 1 worker unaccounted for
Charlotte first responders to participate in emergency exercise
Worker killed in chemical explosion at Anson County plant
Pedestrian deaths hit 41-year high in the US, City of Charlotte working to improve safety
Traffic is backed up on Interstate 85 South, near mile marker 82, at the Yadkin River Bridge in...
Troopers: ‘Multiple wrecks’ close lanes on I-85 S. in Rowan County