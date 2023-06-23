Apple store coming to Huntersville’s Birkdale Village

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – A new Apple store will soon open in Birkdale Village in Huntersville.

According to the town’s planning department, a permit has been filed and approved.

The confirmation of a new store in Huntersville comes months after Apple announced its store location inside Northlake Mall would close.

That announcement came less than 24 hours after a shooting took place outside of the mall’s Macy’s store.

It was unclear if Apple’s decision to close the store was related to violence at Northlake Mall.

A message seen in that store’s window stated the company was preparing to open a new store in the Charlotte area in 2024.

The store location closed permanently on Wednesday, a day after the third shooting in as many months.

