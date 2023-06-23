PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Amber Alert issued for 16-year-old allegedly taken by men in masks

The girl was last seen at a bus stop in Durham early Friday morning.
Aniha Hooper
Aniha Hooper(Durham Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DURHAM, N.C. (WBTV) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old girl from Durham after she was allegedly taken by three men wearing masks early Friday morning.

According to the Durham Police Department, Aniha Hooper was last seen at a bus stop near Angier Avenue and Hoover Road around 2 a.m.

Police said Hooper was wearing a blonde head covering, gray shorts, and an orange and white basketball jersey when she was last seen.

She is 4 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs around 100 pounds. She is known to frequently visit the Hoover Road Apartments.

The NC Center For Missing Persons said she was taken by the men, who were driving a blue truck.

Anyone with information about the case or Hooper’s whereabouts should call 911 or Durham Police at 919-560-4427.

