2 arrested weeks after shooting leaves 4 injured in Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men have been arrested weeks after a shooting left four people injured in Statesville.

According to the Statesville Police Department, the incident happened at 1301 Fifth Street on May 2.

Following the shooting, the four victims arrived at Iredell Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police began an investigation, and after gathering evidence, identified several suspects in the case.

Authorities obtained warrants for 20-year-old Chavion Quane’ Smith on May 18. He was arrested by US Marshals in Greensboro on May 31.

Smith is charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. He was given a $1 million secured bond.

On June 15, arrest warrants were obtained for 29-year-old Nashawn Amontea Lester. He was arrested by Marshals in Charlotte on June 22.

Lester is also charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. In addition, he was also charged with felony conspiracy. Lester was given a $1 million secured bond.

The NC State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), Mooresville Police Department, and US Marshals service assisted in the investigation.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

